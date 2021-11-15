Watch
Malcolm-Jamal Warner to judge the fourth annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival

Posted at 2:26 PM, Nov 15, 2021
Pompano Beach Arts is proud to announce that television icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner is joining the fourth annual Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival as a celebrity judge. The three-day event attracts who's who in spoken word artists across the country and will take place December 9-11, 2021 at the City’s cultural venues.

Founder and poet, Eccentric, was able to get Malcolm-Jamal to judge. He's a big poetry fan and this will be his first spoken word festival. Fans can head out to see him and the other amazingly talented poets.

Eccentric is one of the most in-demand spoken word poets right now, which is growing in popularity. Listeners enjoy the raw emotion that comes from speakers while they tell their stories on stage. Fifteen poets have come from all over the country to share their poems about a wide variety of topics.

The theme this year is "together again," and audiences should expect a great sense of togetherness throughout the whole festival. You can see ticket options here!

