“Maleku’s Gift” educates children on the power of mindfulness

Children’s Author, Jill Reed and Breathwork Coach & Children’s Book Illustrator, Patricia Coester, joined Inside South Florida to share a children’s book, Maleku’s Gift, that helps kids process their emotions.

“Maleku is a very curious little monkey from Costa Rica who happens to find a smartphone in the jungle. She decides to pack a little bag and leave the jungle and travel the world. As she's traveling, she experiences all of the emotions,” says Reed. “Once she takes the time to step back, breathe and listen to her heart, she discovers that she has a very powerful gift to give to the world.”

For more information, visit MalekusGift.com, BarnesAndNoble.com or Amazon.com.

