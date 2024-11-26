Mama Bell’s Big Family Cooking: A Cookbook with Heart

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Adams Media, an Imprint of Simon & Schuster. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Author Heather Bell joined Inside South Florida to share her exciting new cookbook, Mama Bell’s Big Family Cooking, designed for families who need hearty, crowd-pleasing meals. With eight hungry kids and a bustling household, Heather’s recipes and tips are perfect for big families or anyone hosting a crowd.

Favorite Recipes to Feed a Crowd

Heather’s family-inspired recipes include simple, satisfying dishes like her Tater Tot Casserole, a longtime family favorite that's quick to make and always a hit. For dessert, her Stuffed Brownies—a combination of rich brownies and her famous chocolate chip cookies—are a must-try. With the cooler weather, her family is currently loving hearty soups like her son Noah’s Venison Chili or her husband’s Everything but the Kitchen Sink Chili, paired with cornbread for the perfect comfort meal.

A Cookbook Inspired by Family

Heather’s large family, including seven adopted children, inspired her to create a cookbook tailored to big households. She shares that typical recipes often need to be doubled or tripled to accommodate her family. The book includes 110 of their favorite recipes, contributed by various family members. Each chapter is also paired with touching stories about their adoption journey and how their family came together, making the book both a cookbook and a heartfelt biography.

Money-Saving Tips for Stretching Recipes

Heather suggests planning meals that are substantial and can stretch over multiple days, like chili or casseroles. She recommends turning leftovers into new meals to save time and money. Using meal planning and grocery lists helps her stay organized, while her large 17-inch cast iron pans ensure there’s enough food to feed everyone.

Where to Find the Cookbook

You can grab a copy of Mama Bell’s Big Family Cooking on Amazon or Barnes & Noble. The cookbook is a treasure trove of recipes and stories that will bring warmth and flavor to your table. Heather’s cookbook is perfect for families or anyone looking to serve up delicious, hearty meals with a side of inspiration.