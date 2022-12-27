Manage Your Stress And Your Wealth With A Financial Advisor

Life can be stressful enough without worrying about your financial security. Wealth management expert Jerry Castro joined Inside South Florida with valuable info on how financial advisors can put your wealth woes to rest.

“The thing that people need to do right now is focus on the long term. Make sure that they have a long term plan in place,” says Castro. “Understand that history has taught us that we go through volatility from time to time, but if you stick to a long term plan and long term goals, you can typically get your way out of it and achieve the goals you’re trying to get to.”

Recent market volatility can make the future seem scary but being proactive with your wealth management today can help ease the tension.

“That requires having an engaging conversation with an advisor that can bring all the perspective of what’s currently happened, tie it to historical performance and bring the collective wisdom of an entire organization to the forefront to enable you to make the right decisions that are not based on emotion,” says Castro.

If managing your finances seems like a daunting task, financial advisors are here to help.

“An advisor has access to planning tools to do a plan for individuals that focus on what you need to do and what paths to take in order to achieve long-term goals and objectives,” says Castro. “The most important thing is that communication, understanding what a client wants, a client communicating what they’re trying to achieve, understanding the risks they’re willing to take and then having a course that they’re going to follow through having a plan in place.”

For more information, visit ML.com/advisormatch

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Merrill Wealth Management