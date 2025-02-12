Managing Love and Money: Expert Tips from Amerant Bank on Financial Success for Couples

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

February is the season of love, but beyond romantic dinners and thoughtful gifts, it’s also a time to discuss one of the most important aspects of a relationship—finances. Inside South Florida’s Cameron Dobbs sat down with Vice President, Market Manager at Amerant Bank in Coral Gables, Christopher Piombo, to explore the importance of financial transparency for couples and how they can set themselves up for long-term success.

Money can be a sensitive topic in relationships, but open conversations about finances help couples align their financial goals, avoid misunderstandings, and work toward a secure future together.

“Discussing finances ensures transparency about spending, saving, and managing debt,” Piombo explained.

From weddings to buying a home, financial planning is crucial. Piombo suggests that couples:



Create a joint budget to track income and expenses.

Set clear savings goals for their specific milestones.

Utilize financial tools, like Amerant Bank’s personal finance tracker, which automatically generates budgets based on spending habits.

One of the biggest financial decisions couples face is whether to merge finances or keep separate accounts.

“Shared accounts are ideal for joint expenses like rent and bills, while individual accounts allow for financial independence,” Piombo advised. “The key is to agree on set contributions to shared accounts and review them regularly to stay on track.”

For couples looking to take control of their finances, Amerant Bank offers various tools and services, including:



Joint accounts for managing shared expenses.

Personal finance tools for budgeting and tracking spending.

Investment strategies and retirement planning tailored to long-term financial success.

Access to CDs and other savings options for future planning.

“Our financial advisors are here to help couples set and achieve their financial goals,” Piombo emphasized.

For those looking to strengthen their financial future as a couple, Amerant Bank provides expert guidance and personalized solutions.

To learn more, visit your nearest branch or explore resources online atwww.amerantbank.com.