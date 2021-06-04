Watch
Managing pain without pills

Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 15:31:17-04

Managing pain is a day-to-day experience for many here in South Florida with people looking for better alternatives than the traditional "pop a pill and deal" course of treatment. Dr. Amol Soin, president of the American Academy of Interventional Pain Physicians, shed some light on pain management and introduced some new advances in medicine.

Dr. Soin says the key to pain management is understanding the underlying cause of the pain. The pain pills just mask the symptoms, but won't cure the actual cause of the problem, he says.

A large part of his study is learning to find a way to tell your nerves to stop sending off pain signals. By sending repeated electrical signals back to those nerves, his team has been able to block or interfere with the pain signal.

Several alternative healthcare options are covered by insurance, but people opt for the pills because they tend to be the easier option, he says.

