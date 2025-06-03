Manchester City’s Joško Gvardiol Eager to Compete in Historic FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S.

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by FIFA. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The excitement is building as the FIFA Club World Cup prepares to make its U.S. debut, and Manchester City defender Joško Gvardiol is among the global stars ready to take the field. From June 14 to July 13, 32 of the world’s best club teams will compete across 12 American venues, including Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium and Orlando’s Inter&Co Stadium.

Gvardiol, a rising star in Manchester City’s backline, says he’s looking forward to returning to a country that has welcomed him warmly in past matches.

“Last preseason in the summer, we were in America, and I didn’t expect that many fans,” Gvardiol said. “I can’t wait for the opportunity to play there and maybe even achieve something really special.”

This year marks the first time the tournament will include 32 clubs, giving it the same format and global energy as the FIFA Men’s World Cup. Fans in the U.S. will get a rare opportunity to see elite teams from Europe, South America, and beyond go head-to-head in a high-stakes international competition.

“It’s something new, a new experience,” said Gvardiol. “It’s not just me; I think everyone is looking forward to it.”