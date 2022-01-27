Watch
"March" focuses on the highs and lows of competitive marching band

Posted at 8:52 AM, Jan 27, 2022
last updated 2022-01-27

We’re jumping into the world of competitive marching band. Nothing gets a crowd going at a college football game like the marching band. Have you ever thought about all the work that goes into those routines, or how students balance it all on top of their studies? It's a demanding endeavor and The CW's new docu-series “March” explores these dynamics with The Marching Storm - the prestigious marching band at the historically black college that is Prairie A and M University.

Watch "March" on The CW Monday nights at 8.

