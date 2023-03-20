Watch Now
March for Cancer's 5K Run and Walk is March 25th

Posted at 6:30 PM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 18:30:10-04

March for Cancer’s Co-founder, Cima Georgevich, joined Inside South Florida to share about the organization’s mission and its upcoming event.

“Through our organization, we created a fund to provide subsidies to individuals that can't provide for themselves while they're in the toughest fight of their lives,” says Georgevich. “We all come together as a community with a common goal and purpose.”

