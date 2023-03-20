March for Cancer's 5K Run and Walk is March 25th

March for Cancer’s Co-founder, Cima Georgevich, joined Inside South Florida to share about the organization’s mission and its upcoming event.

“Through our organization, we created a fund to provide subsidies to individuals that can't provide for themselves while they're in the toughest fight of their lives,” says Georgevich. “We all come together as a community with a common goal and purpose.”

For more information, visit MarchForCancer.org

