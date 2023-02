Jose Cuervo’s Tequila Expert and Head of Agave Advocacy, Jaime Salas, joined Inside South Florida to share mouth-quenching margarita recipes.

“With the Mango Margarita, we put it over the rocks with a little bit of chili lime salt,” says Salas. “With our authentic Lime Margarita, pour a little bit of seltzer over it for a vibrant sparkling Margarita.”

For more information, visit CuervoMargShakeup.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jose Cuervo.