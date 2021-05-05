Margaritas, tacos, and guacamole at Bakan

It’s Cinco de Mayo and of course, foodie resident Miriam Tapia is here to talk about Bakan's scrumptious tacos, margaritas, and their famous guacamole.

Located in Wynwood, the 6,000 square foot restaurant transports guests to Mexico. From the drinks to the food, the dining experience will take you back to pre-Hispanic times, meaning the dishes will have you immersed in decadent Aztec history.

"Every single person that thinks about Mexican food starts with the guacamole, and then we have the tacos," says chef Sergio Suazo. "You can't have a Mexican restaurant without tacos."

The tacos are presented in two different ways. You can either order already made tacos, or be presented with the protein and sides and assemble them yourself. Chef Suazo says he loves the sea bass tacos and the restaurant's signature carnitas tacos.

To see the full menu and learn more, head over to https://www.bakanwynwood.com/

