Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Margaritas, tacos, and guacamole at Bakan

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:51 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:51:12-04

It’s Cinco de Mayo and of course, foodie resident Miriam Tapia is here to talk about Bakan's scrumptious tacos, margaritas, and their famous guacamole.

Located in Wynwood, the 6,000 square foot restaurant transports guests to Mexico. From the drinks to the food, the dining experience will take you back to pre-Hispanic times, meaning the dishes will have you immersed in decadent Aztec history.

"Every single person that thinks about Mexican food starts with the guacamole, and then we have the tacos," says chef Sergio Suazo. "You can't have a Mexican restaurant without tacos."

The tacos are presented in two different ways. You can either order already made tacos, or be presented with the protein and sides and assemble them yourself. Chef Suazo says he loves the sea bass tacos and the restaurant's signature carnitas tacos.

To see the full menu and learn more, head over to https://www.bakanwynwood.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com