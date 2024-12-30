Market Trends and Key Insights from 2024 with Michael from the NYSE

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by New York Stock Exchange. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Michael Reinking, a senior market strategist from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), joined Inside South Florida to reflect on the most significant moments in the financial markets over the past year and share insights about what's ahead for 2025.

Michael emphasized the exceptional strength in financial markets this year, marking the second consecutive year of double-digit gains for major U.S. indices. The S&P 500, a key benchmark for many 401(k) investors, has surged over 20% for two consecutive years—a first since the mid-1990s.

Key drivers of this growth include:



AI Revolution: Continued investment in AI technology, infrastructure, and data centers has bolstered job creation and sustained a resilient U.S. economy. Federal Reserve Policy: Despite aggressive interest rate hikes over the past two years, the Federal Reserve pivoted in 2024, cutting rates by 75 basis points so far. This shift is expected to benefit Main Street, with lower rates on mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards. Economic Resilience: Strong economic fundamentals have provided a stable backdrop for rate cuts and business growth. Election Impact: November’s elections removed uncertainty, sparking optimism for potential tax cuts and a pro-business environment in 2025.

Markets anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut from the Federal Reserve, but Michael noted that the pace of future cuts might slow. Recent data suggests inflationary pressures could linger, and seasonal headwinds in Q1 could pose challenges. Additionally, Washington’s policies on inflation and employment remain uncertain.

Michael forecasts two to three additional rate cuts in 2025 but advises caution. “The narrative about a hawkish Federal Reserve may have gotten ahead of itself,” he said, suggesting that markets might see some relief following the Fed's decision.

For those eager to dive deeper, Michael shares daily market commentary onNYSE.com and hosts the Inside the ICE House podcast every Friday, covering market catalysts and upcoming trends.