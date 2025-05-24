Marketing 101: TV or Digital? WSFL-TV's Ashley Rombach Shares Advertising Tips for Small Businesses

May is Small Business Month, and there's no better time to talk strategy—marketing strategy, that is. Getting your name out there is essential, no matter the type and size of business you operate. Ashley Rombach, Senior Account Executive at WSFL-TV, joined Inside South Florida to break down advertising tips for local businesses ready to grow.

TV vs. Digital: What’s Right for You?

It all comes down to your business goals, Ashley explained. “How many locations do you have? Is it an e-commerce business? Are you trying to drive traffic to a storefront, or are you looking to set up appointments? All of these are important factors to consider when building an effective strategy,” she said.

TV advertising is great for businesses with multiple locations across South Florida. One commercial can reach a mass audience fast, making it a powerful branding tool. On the other hand, if you're a local shop with a single location, digital ads that geotarget users within a 3–5 mile radius may provide more precision and less waste.

Ashley added, “We can serve as your advertising and marketing consultants, helping to guide you so that you, as the business owner, can focus on running your business while we strategize the best marketing and advertising approach for you.”

How Do You Know If It’s Working?

The answer: tracking. “We’re able to place tracking pixels across digital platforms and broadcast television,” said Ashley. “And with in-depth reporting, we can show you what’s working most effectively and what’s driving the most engagement to your website.”

It’s not just guesswork anymore. Every dollar you spend should be tied to measurable outcomes.

TV Still Works in a Streaming World

In today’s era of mobile screens and social feeds, is TV still worth it? “Television remains one of the most effective ways to reach a large audience quickly,” Ashley said with confidence.

Ready to Get Started?

If you’re a small business owner ready to boost your brand visibility, WSFL-TV can help with TV commercial production, targeted digital ads, custom campaign strategies, and on-air show appearances.

Contact our team by emailing wsfladvertising@wsfltv.com or by clicking “Advertise With Us" on WSFLTV.com.