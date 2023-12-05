Master your Mindpower with STÉPH & SHAY

Coaches and Authors, STÉPH & SHAY, joined Inside South Florida to share their expertise on unlocking mental potential through practical steps outlined in their book, 'Master Your Mindpower.' This guide aims to assist business leaders and high performers in increasing mental toughness and emotional resilience, enabling them to achieve significant results and make a positive impact on the world.

“In my late 20s, I had a massive health transformation, and I lost a bunch of weight, I became a fitness model, and people started coming to me saying, you know, how can you help me do that,” says STÉPH. “And that's when I realized I need tools to be able to help people to, to master their mind power to get in control of their mental toughness and their emotional resilience, to be able to achieve the things they want to in life. And so that's when we embarked into our journey of really helping people. And our mission is to impact the lives of 1 billion people.”

STÉPH & SHAY are dedicated to equipping 1 billion people with the necessary tools to enhance their understanding of the power of their minds. They aim to guide individuals to take full advantage of their mindpower to live an impactful and fulfilling life.

“So, for us, we've got experience, no side hustle, 100% focus,” says SHAY. “Our mission drives us. I mean, every morning I'm thinking to myself, mission 1 billion, mission 1 billion, mission 1 billion. And so that is the experience. It's also the how. A lot of people talk about airy fairy concepts, which are great, and they're true, like, you know, focus on it, and you'll attract it. So, we teach people how to actually attract things and it's actually through massive action.”

