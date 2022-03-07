Masterchef winner, Claudia Sandoval talks about the brand new "Masterchef Latinos"

From the hit show, "Masterchef" comes the newest series coming to EstrellaTV, "Masterchef Latinos".

The brand new series will showcase 50 of the best amateur and home cooks preparing dishes in front of the judges. And ultimately one winner will take home the coveted white apron.

Winner of season six of "Masterchef" and now judge, Claudia Sandoval stops by Inside South Florida to preview the show and the hot competition.

Sandoval also talks about what her win from the hit show meant to her. Plus, she demonstrates how to make a favorite dish of hers, the Scallop Pomegranate Aguachile.

"Masterchef Latinos" airs Thursdays at 8 pm on EstrellaTV and is available on the EstrellaTV app.