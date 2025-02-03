Mastering Financial Wellness: Expert Tips for a Stress-Free 2025

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Intuit. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Marissa Cazem, a consumer trends expert at Intuit, joined Inside South Florida to break down the concept of financial wellness—a routine approach to managing money that brings peace of mind. She compared financial wellness to a gym or self-care routine, emphasizing the importance of regular check-ins and healthy financial habits to reduce stress.

According to a recent Intuit survey, rising rent and housing costs top the list of financial stressors, affecting 76% of respondents. Other major concerns include job insecurity, everyday expenses, and unexpected emergencies such as medical bills or auto repairs. Given these challenges, Marissa stressed the importance of developing a financial routine that doesn’t require a complete lifestyle overhaul but instead focuses on small, sustainable changes.

She shared three simple yet effective strategies to help manage financial stress:



Schedule a “Money Date” – Whether weekly or monthly, set aside time to review bank accounts, check for discrepancies, and eliminate unnecessary expenses (like unused subscriptions). Marissa calls it “Finance Fridays”—a dedicated time to stay on top of personal finances. Prioritize Saving – Even small amounts, whether $5, $10, or $100 a month, can build a financial cushion over time. Having savings helps prepare for unexpected expenses and provides financial security. Embrace Side Hustles – With 66% of Gen Z and millennials engaging in gig work or side hustles, earning extra income through dog walking, ride-sharing, or freelancing can help offset expenses and build financial stability.

Beyond personal habits, Marissa also highlighted the importance of open conversations about money with friends and family. Unlike previous generations, younger individuals are eager to discuss salary negotiations, market wages, and budgeting strategies—turning once-taboo topics into valuable peer-to-peer mentorship opportunities.

For those looking to refine their financial wellness routine, Intuit offers resources and expert insights atIntuit.com. By taking control of finances in small, manageable steps, anyone can start 2025 with confidence and financial security.