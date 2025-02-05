Mastering Table Etiquette: Essential Dining Manners for Any Occasion

Dinner dates are a cherished tradition—whether solo, with a partner, friends, or family. But no matter the occasion, proper table etiquette ensures a refined and enjoyable experience for everyone involved. Jackie Vernon-Thompson from The Inside-Out School of Etiquette joined Inside South Florida to break down the most important rules to remember at the dinner table.

1. Holding Utensils with Grace

One of the most common dining mistakes is improperly holding utensils. Many people grip their fork like they’re stabbing their food, but graceful handling is key. Jackie advises placing the index finger at the neck of the knife and fork, ensuring the handle rests comfortably in the palm of your hand. This positioning improves control and maintains elegance while eating.

2. Identifying Your Bread Plate and Drink

A common struggle at formal dinners is knowing which bread plate and glass belong to you. Jackie shared two simple tricks:



The B & D Method: Form a “B” with your left hand (for Bread) and a “D” with your right hand (for Drinks).

The BMW Trick: Think of B for Bread, M for Meal, and W for Water/Wine. This ensures you never reach for someone else's plate or glass by mistake.

3. Properly Passing Food

When passing dishes at the table, always pass to the right. Instead of reaching over someone’s plate, hand the item to the person next to you, who will continue passing it along until it reaches the intended recipient. This simple rule maintains order and prevents awkward exchanges.

4. Engaging in Polite Dinner Conversation

Conversation is just as important as the meal itself. However, Jackie reminds us to be mindful of sensitive topics when dining in a group. To avoid offending or making anyone uncomfortable, it’s best to steer clear of politics, religion, sexual orientation, and other controversial subjects. Instead, opt for neutral topics that foster enjoyable and engaging discussions.

Bringing Etiquette to Life

Jackie is dedicated to teaching etiquette, grace, and confidence to students of all ages through her programs. Her book and international courses help individuals refine their social skills. To learn more, visitwww.fromtheinsideoutsoe.com.