Mastering the Art of Entertaining: Tips from Natasha Feldman

Posted at 11:49 AM, Feb 13, 2024
In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Natasha Feldman, author of "The Dinner Party Project," shared her expertise on making entertaining easier and more enjoyable. With the winter months upon us, Feldman highlighted the importance of cooking and sharing meals with loved ones, noting that it can significantly boost happiness.

Feldman began by emphasizing the importance of having snacks readily available when hosting gatherings. She shared her favorite acronym, "AHS: always have snacks," emphasizing that having snacks on hand can make any gathering more enjoyable. "The weirder the night, the better the story," she quipped, highlighting the transformative power of food in bringing people together.

For those planning to cook, Feldman recommended preparing one dish that is temperature-sensitive, such as a stew, while keeping other dishes at room temperature. She shared her love for short ribs and prunes, noting that prunes add moisture and sweetness to dishes, making them perfect for winter stews and desserts.

Feldman also provided tips on breaking the ice when guests first arrive, suggesting offering drinks immediately and introducing guests to one another. She also recommended having games or conversation starters available to help guests feel more comfortable.

For those interested in learning more about Feldman's entertaining tips and recipe ideas, she can be followed on Instagram at @noshwithtash. Additionally, information about California prunes, one of Feldman's favorite ingredients, can be found at CaliforniaPrunes.org.

