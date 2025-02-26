Mastering Work-Life Balance and Breaking Bad Habits with Gain

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Gain. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Finding balance in life while maintaining success in business can be a challenge, but Inside South Florida sat down with certified performance coach Dean Gross, founder of Gain, to discuss how his coaching practice helps high-performing professionals improve their health, relationships, and overall well-being.

Gain is a work-life balance coaching program designed for sales professionals and executives who struggle with maintaining their personal health and relationships due to demanding careers. Many individuals who climb the corporate ladder find themselves in their 40s and 50s dealing with increased stress, weight gain, rising blood pressure, and strained relationships. According to Gross, they often justify these sacrifices in the name of success, but ultimately, this imbalance leads to burnout. Gain offers a 90-day program that helps professionals integrate nutrition, fitness, and relationship-building strategies into their lifestyle without sacrificing their careers.

One of the key concepts Gross discusses is the difference between the conscious and unconscious mind. While many believe they are operating primarily from their conscious mind, he explains that the unconscious mind actually controls 95% of daily habits and behaviors. This is why many actions, such as brushing teeth, driving home, or reaching for a habitual snack, happen automatically. These deeply ingrained habits can be either beneficial or harmful, making it crucial to train the unconscious mind to break bad habits and reinforce positive ones.

Gross outlines three main techniques to retrain the unconscious mind:



Hypnosis – Reprograms thought patterns at a deep level.

– Reprograms thought patterns at a deep level. Meditation – Increases awareness and control over thought processes.

– Increases awareness and control over thought processes. Priming – A method of mentally preparing the brain to adopt new habits and behaviors.

By integrating these techniques, individuals can overcome bad habits and develop a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle. As Gross emphasizes, success in life doesn’t have to come at the cost of well-being. With the right strategies, it is possible to excel both professionally and personally while maintaining a healthy, fulfilling life.

For those interested in learning more about how to optimize their health, relationships, and career success, Gain offers free 30-minute introductory calls through their website, GainItAllInLife.com.