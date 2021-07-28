Matt Rogers keeps us smiling on podcasts and on the screen

Matt Rogers and co-host Bowen Yang, of SNL, bring the laughs in their podcast Las Culturistas. Covering everything and anything you can think of, Rogers explains how they got started, and where they hope to go.

The pair have been best friends for over a decade. Now, they kind of a share of a brain, says Rogers. Collaborating on ideas for the show is always a fun experience since they're always on the same page. They even put together 200 top moments in pop culture history that ended up being a three-part episode, each an hour and a half long.

"We're two stupid, gay men who spout off about pop culture, that's what we do," he says. "We just make each other laugh, and if I make him laugh or if he makes me laugh we know there's something there and we just go for it and never look back."

He's also the host of the hit show Hot Dog on HBO, which he describes as a dog grooming competition mixed with a couture fashion show. The entire first season is streaming now and it's fun for the whole family.

"It's sort of like if you mixed the worlds of the Westminster Dog Show every year on Thanksgiving, Project Runway, and RuPaul's Drag Race, you would get our show," says Rogers.

Listeners can get movie recommendations from Rogers and others on the HBO Max podcast, Movie Club. They discuss premieres as well as some classics. There's even a special interview with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.