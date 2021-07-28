Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Matt Rogers keeps us smiling on podcasts and on the screen

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:51 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 14:51:14-04

Matt Rogers and co-host Bowen Yang, of SNL, bring the laughs in their podcast Las Culturistas. Covering everything and anything you can think of, Rogers explains how they got started, and where they hope to go.

The pair have been best friends for over a decade. Now, they kind of a share of a brain, says Rogers. Collaborating on ideas for the show is always a fun experience since they're always on the same page. They even put together 200 top moments in pop culture history that ended up being a three-part episode, each an hour and a half long.

"We're two stupid, gay men who spout off about pop culture, that's what we do," he says. "We just make each other laugh, and if I make him laugh or if he makes me laugh we know there's something there and we just go for it and never look back."

He's also the host of the hit show Hot Dog on HBO, which he describes as a dog grooming competition mixed with a couture fashion show. The entire first season is streaming now and it's fun for the whole family.

"It's sort of like if you mixed the worlds of the Westminster Dog Show every year on Thanksgiving, Project Runway, and RuPaul's Drag Race, you would get our show," says Rogers.

Listeners can get movie recommendations from Rogers and others on the HBO Max podcast, Movie Club. They discuss premieres as well as some classics. There's even a special interview with Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors