Maximizing Tax Credits: What Self-Employed Americans Need to Know

With tax season in full swing, many self-employed Americans may not realize they are eligible for special tax credits that could significantly boost their refunds. Inside South Florida sat down with Ryan Umina, CEO of SETC Pros, and Vice President Bailey Mills to break down these opportunities and why so many people are missing out.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress introduced massive spending bills to provide relief, including the Credits for Sick and Family Leave for those whose businesses were impacted. According to Umina, “Something that a lot of people didn't know about is that Congress passed credits for sick and family leave if someone's business was affected. Sick leave credit was available if they had to quarantine, and the family leave credit offered a maximum benefit up to $32,220. In this area there are thousands of folks who are likely eligible for some refunds.”

The eligibility list is vast, covering small business owners, gig workers, and 1099 contractors. Realtors, barbers, truck drivers, Uber and Lyft drivers, solar agents, trade workers, caterers, and other independent contractors could be leaving thousands of dollars on the table. Even individuals who worked a regular W-2 job but had a side business affected by COVID-19 may qualify for a refund. Mills added, “Our average customer receives about $4,500, and the IRS even pays interest backdated to 2022, which adds another 16-20% on top of that.”

So how do you apply? The team at SETC Pros has simplified the process, offering a seamless way to claim the credits without having to dig up old tax returns. “For anyone else to do this, they're going to have to go and find their old tax returns from 2020 and 2021,” Umina explained. “But with us, we have strategic partnerships that allow us to extract the data from the IRS, and we're able to calculate everything instantly.”

One of the biggest benefits of using SETC Pros is that customers typically pay nothing upfront. “Ninety percent of our customers pay nothing unless and until they receive their refund from the IRS,” Umina assured. “Checking eligibility is completely free, and for most people who don’t owe a large back tax bill, they won’t have to pay anything out of pocket–and even some of them don’t have to.”

With dozens of bilingual support agents available, SETC Pros makes it easy to apply and get answers to any lingering questions. To check if you qualify, visitSETCpros.com and take advantage of these overlooked tax benefits before it’s too late.