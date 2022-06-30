It is summer and that means grilling season, and Celebrity Chef and Cookbook Author, Jesus Diaz, joined Inside South Florida to share new summer recipes and cooking tips to maintain your food’s delicious taste and its nutritional value.

“Heart Healthy Mazola Corn Oil is going to give us the smoking point, which starts at 450 degrees. It gives that punch of heat that we need for the protein when putting it on the grill,” says Diaz. “Another important thing about the Mazola Corn Oil that is not going to affect the taste of the food. It has a very neutral flavor.”

If you’re excited to show your guests your cooking skills this summer, Diaz has new recipes for you to try.

“I made chicken adobo with some pimientos, shishito peppers, katyusha pepper, rocoto pepper, and cilantro,” says Diaz. “We also made some steak tacos seasoned with salt and pepper, and we brushed some Mazola Corn Oil because it going to give some moisture when we put it on the grill.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Mazola® Corn Oil.