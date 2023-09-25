McAfee’s new AI tech to fight cybercrime

Emmy Award-Winning Consumer Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to share new tech to combat cyber scams.

“From now on, assume that anything unsolicited and with a sense of urgency is a scam. The best way to use AI to fight AI is adding a layer of software protection,” says Jolly. “McAfee just came out with a new AI powered tool that they've added to their arsenal against next gen cybercrime called AI scam Protection. It scans and analyzes or blocks or warns you in real time instantaneously detecting malicious links to stop you before you even click on them.”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Techish.