McDonald’s has great deals for summer meals

Grabbing food on the go is essential when spending time away from home. McDonald’s Owner and Operator, Bryan Rodriguez, joined Inside South Florida to share more about its daily promotions.

“The deals are starting next month on July 5. It's a fun way for us to celebrate McDonald’s and the awesome things that we have to offer,” says Rodriguez. “Every day is going to be a little bit different. We're going to be giving away your favorite food items, cool gear and swag.”

Collect, even, more cost-savings by downloading the app.

“The 20% offer is 20% off your entire order. It is only available through the app. It's something that everybody should be doing. This excludes items that are at the dollar level,” says Rodriguez. “You can use it for breakfast, lunch or dinner, but it's only available for one time use per day.”

For more information, download the McDonald’s app.

