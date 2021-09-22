McDonald's helps Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward award kids

Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward has been helping our youth for years, and now they're partnering with McDonald's to empower and award them while getting them some tasty treats.

Upchurch management has partnered with BBBS to celebrate BBBS Month. Kids in the program will be awarded for all they do in the club and at school with meal certificates. They're also helping cover the cost of matchmaking so bigs can find their littles, and then their first meeting.

BBBS helps children in so many ways. Since 1904 they've been changing lives, but they can't do it without mentors, or Bigs. You can look into becoming a big at www.bbbsbroward.org