Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

McDonald's helps Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward award kids

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 4:23 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 16:23:09-04

Big Brothers Big Sisters Broward has been helping our youth for years, and now they're partnering with McDonald's to empower and award them while getting them some tasty treats.

Upchurch management has partnered with BBBS to celebrate BBBS Month. Kids in the program will be awarded for all they do in the club and at school with meal certificates. They're also helping cover the cost of matchmaking so bigs can find their littles, and then their first meeting.

BBBS helps children in so many ways. Since 1904 they've been changing lives, but they can't do it without mentors, or Bigs. You can look into becoming a big at www.bbbsbroward.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors