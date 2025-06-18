Meaghan Murphy Shares Top Summer Travel Deals and At-Home Vibes

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line, EF World, and HotelTonight. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is here, and Inside South Florida turned to lifestyle expert and travel enthusiast Meaghan Murphy for her top tips to make the most of the season, whether you're planning a big getaway or creating vacation vibes at home.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Murphy recommends Norwegian Cruise Line for a stress-free, customizable adventure. “Whether you want to relax at the spa, hit the water slides or the race track, enjoy fine dining, or be entertained, there are so many options at sea with Norwegian Cruise Line,” she said. Now through June 19, travelers can save up to $1,000 off all cruises and enjoy perks like free airfare for the second guest—with kids sailing free on select itineraries. More details are available at ncl.com .

EF Go Ahead Tours

When it comes to travel trends, Murphy says the rise of the girls' trip is stronger than ever. EF Go Ahead Tours has launched guided tours specifically for women, offering immersive group experiences to places like Italy, Egypt, Spain, and Thailand. “Women are really prioritizing connection and self-discovery, and they’re using travel as a way to achieve that… In fact, 84% of women said their female friendships are crucial to their physical and mental well-being, and traveling with their female friends is one of the best ways to strengthen those bonds and nurture those relationships,” she explained. For more information, visit GoAheadTours.com .

HotelTonight

For last-minute planners, Murphy recommends the HotelTonight app, which offers up to 30% off quality hotels. Owned by Airbnb, the app now features a new rewards program that gives users 10% back in Airbnb credits after booking. For more information, visit HotelTonight.com .

Glade Americana Collection

And if a vacation isn't in the cards, Murphy shared a way to bring summer home: the Glade Americana Collection, available exclusively at Walmart. Scents like Beach Life, Berries & Cream, and Summer Pops are designed to evoke nostalgic summer memories. “I smelled the Beach Life candle, and it instantly brought me back to the Jersey Shore as a kid,” she said.