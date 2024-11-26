Meaghan Murphy’s 2024 Holiday Gift Guide

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cricut, HP, and WLIVE. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy returned to Inside South Florida to share her top gift ideas for the season. From creative crafting machines to timeless furniture and tech solutions, she brought a variety of exciting options for everyone on your list.

For DIY Enthusiasts: Cricut Joy Xtra

The Cricut Joy Xtra is a compact and versatile crafting machine perfect for personalized gifts, projects, and festive décor. It cuts over 50 materials, including vinyl, cardstock, and iron-ons, and also writes, foils, and draws. Whether you’re a seasoned DIYer or a beginner, this tool pairs seamlessly with Cricut's Design Space app, making it easy to create professional-looking projects. Its small size fits into any space, making it a must-have for craft lovers. VisitCricut.com for more information.

For the Tech Lover: HP All-In Plan

The HP All-In Plan is a comprehensive printing solution perfect for busy households during the holidays. For just $6.99 a month, you get a printer, automatic ink delivery, 24/7 customer support, and next-day replacements. It’s a stress-free way to handle all your holiday printing needs. Plus, HP offers a 30-day risk-free trial with no upfront costs. Learn more atHP.com.

For the Interior Design Enthusiast: WLIVE Furniture

Meaghan highlighted WLIVE Furniture, a brand offering timeless pieces designed for everyday life. The collection includes high-quality, stylish, and durable furniture ideal for family homes. Featured items include:



Six-Drawer Dresser : With an anti-tip function and space for 80 pieces of clothing.

: With an anti-tip function and space for 80 pieces of clothing. Two-Drawer Nightstand: Complete with a built-in charging station.

Perfect for a kid’s room, teen’s room, or any household, these pieces are available on Amazon.com/wlive.

Meaghan’s holiday picks are sure to make gifting easier and more thoughtful this season. From tech to timeless home essentials, there’s something for everyone! Happy holidays!