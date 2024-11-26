Meaghan Murphy’s 2024 Holiday Gift Guide

Watch Now
Lifestyle expert Meaghan Murphy returned to Inside South Florida to share her top gift ideas for the season. From creative crafting machines to timeless furniture and tech solutions, she brought a variety of exciting options for everyone on your list.

For DIY Enthusiasts: Cricut Joy Xtra
The Cricut Joy Xtra is a compact and versatile crafting machine perfect for personalized gifts, projects, and festive décor. It cuts over 50 materials, including vinyl, cardstock, and iron-ons, and also writes, foils, and draws. Whether you’re a seasoned DIYer or a beginner, this tool pairs seamlessly with Cricut's Design Space app, making it easy to create professional-looking projects. Its small size fits into any space, making it a must-have for craft lovers. VisitCricut.com for more information.

For the Tech Lover: HP All-In Plan
The HP All-In Plan is a comprehensive printing solution perfect for busy households during the holidays. For just $6.99 a month, you get a printer, automatic ink delivery, 24/7 customer support, and next-day replacements. It’s a stress-free way to handle all your holiday printing needs. Plus, HP offers a 30-day risk-free trial with no upfront costs. Learn more atHP.com.

For the Interior Design Enthusiast: WLIVE Furniture
Meaghan highlighted WLIVE Furniture, a brand offering timeless pieces designed for everyday life. The collection includes high-quality, stylish, and durable furniture ideal for family homes. Featured items include:

  • Six-Drawer Dresser: With an anti-tip function and space for 80 pieces of clothing.
  • Two-Drawer Nightstand: Complete with a built-in charging station.

Perfect for a kid’s room, teen’s room, or any household, these pieces are available on Amazon.com/wlive.

Meaghan’s holiday picks are sure to make gifting easier and more thoughtful this season. From tech to timeless home essentials, there’s something for everyone! Happy holidays!

