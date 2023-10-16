Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Medical Expert Shares Key Medicare Coverage Findings

Posted at 6:30 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 18:30:05-04

Optum Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Rajay Seudath joined Inside South Florida to share the important findings behind the American Medical Association JAMA Network study comparing different Medicare plans.

“So, the key finding was that one in five patients over the age of 65, who were enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, versus a traditional fee for service Medicare plan, were least likely to be admitted to the hospital,” says Dr. Seudath. “And that was a major finding. In every measurement, patients who were on the value-based plan showed significant improvements on all of those measures.”

For more information visit MedicareAdvantage.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by CarePlus Health Plans.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com