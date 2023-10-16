Medical Expert Shares Key Medicare Coverage Findings

Optum Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Rajay Seudath joined Inside South Florida to share the important findings behind the American Medical Association JAMA Network study comparing different Medicare plans.

“So, the key finding was that one in five patients over the age of 65, who were enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, versus a traditional fee for service Medicare plan, were least likely to be admitted to the hospital,” says Dr. Seudath. “And that was a major finding. In every measurement, patients who were on the value-based plan showed significant improvements on all of those measures.”

For more information visit MedicareAdvantage.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by CarePlus Health Plans.