Medical innovations are happening right in your community

You may be surprised to learn that cutting-edge medical innovation is happening right now in your own community. From coronavirus to cancer, America's innovation community is mobilized like never before. Here to tell the story of the private sector’s role in bringing the science to life is senior director of health and drug policy at the U.S. Chamber’s Global Innovation Policy Center, Kelly Anderson.

Even though the news has been dominated by the medical advances taking place due to COVID right now, there are tons of other studies going on at the same time. Hospitals all over are taking part in groundbreaking clinical trials to find cures and treatments for other illnesses like cancer to HIV/AIDS. There are over 140,000 clinical trials taking place across the country right now.

Medical innovation also creates jobs, employing over 25,000 in Florida alone. There are also nearly 50,000 additional jobs across the state such as construction, transportation, and manufacturing. This is an example of how business and government have teamed up during this explosion of medical advancements. The private sector is continually able to help as it did during the development of the COVID vaccine through testing, manufacturing, and ultimately distribution.

