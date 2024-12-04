Medicare Advantage D-SNP Plans Simplify Benefits for Dual-Eligible Individuals

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by CarePlus Health Plans. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

For those who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, understanding healthcare coverage options can feel overwhelming. However, two primary choices stand out. President of CarePlus Health Plans, Steven Ruiz, joined Inside South Florida to discuss which one might help you: the traditional pairing of Original Medicare and Medicaid, or a Medicare Advantage Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP), which combines benefits into a single plan.

Original Medicare, provided by the federal government, includes Part A (hospital insurance) and Part B (medical insurance). Medicaid, which is managed by individual states, supplements this coverage by assisting with out-of-pocket costs such as premiums and deductibles. While effective, managing these two programs separately can sometimes feel complicated for patients.

Offered by private insurers like CarePlus Health Plans, D-SNPs aim to simplify healthcare management for dual-eligible individuals. These plans coordinate benefits from Medicare and Medicaid, integrating them into a single plan. This streamlined approach eliminates the need for patients to navigate separate systems for different services.

D-SNPs often come with added perks that Original Medicare does not cover, such as dental, vision, and hearing services. This makes them an attractive choice for individuals seeking more comprehensive care under one roof.

Key Benefits of D-SNPs



Integrated Services: These plans coordinate Medicare and Medicaid benefits, offering a seamless healthcare experience. Additional Coverage: Many plans provide extra services such as dental, vision, and hearing care. Simplified Management: With one plan covering multiple needs, patients avoid the complexity of managing separate healthcare systems.

Experts advise considering the following when selecting a D-SNP:

Provider Networks : Ensure that your preferred doctors and hospitals are included in the plan’s network.

: Ensure that your preferred doctors and hospitals are included in the plan’s network. Additional Benefits : Evaluate whether the plan offers services that meet your specific needs.

: Evaluate whether the plan offers services that meet your specific needs. Individual Healthcare Requirements: Look for plans that best address your unique health conditions and treatment needs.

Given the complexity of Medicare and Medicaid benefits, consulting with a licensed Medicare advisor is highly recommended. Advisors can help assess personal needs, compare plans, and ensure you make the best choice for your situation.

To learn more about Medicare and Medicaid options visitmedicare.gov or explore plans atcareplushealthplans.com .

As the enrollment period continues, understanding these options is crucial for those eligible for dual coverage to ensure they receive the healthcare they need in the most effective and convenient way possible.