Medicare Annual Enrollment tips with Aetna Medicare

Posted at 2:50 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 14:50:49-04

The Medicare Annual Enrollment period begins October 15th. The Vice President of Aetna Medicare, Bob O’Connor, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help Medicare eligible individuals choose the best plan to support their needs and budget.

“There are some key items that people should be looking at, which include their monthly budget, and what they might be paying for right now,” says O’Connor.
“People should consider premiums, co-pays, and those extra supplemental benefits that companies have been adding within the last few years.”

Enrolling in a Medicare Advantage plan may provide cost-saving benefits that can help you save money.

“If they are still on original Medicare, they are really exposed to potentially catastrophic costs because there is no actual cap on their medical care,” says O’Connor. “The nice thing about a Medicare Advantage plan is it provides that protection.”

For more information, visit AetnaMedicare.com or call 844-588-0041

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Aetna and CVS Health Company.

