Medicare enrollment tips from Cigna

The state of your health is crucial to your wellbeing. Medicare Advantage Expert, Gary Culp, joined Inside South Florida to share more about Medicare plan options available to you.

“There are several different ways that people can look at their health care options. One way is to stay on traditional Medicare,” says Culp. “Another way is to stay on traditional Medicare and wrap it with a Medicare supplement to cover some of the benefits that traditional Medicare doesn't cover. Medicare enrollees can also choose a Medicare Advantage plan.”

Before making your Medicare election, compare what plan would best fit your lifestyle.

“Traditional Medicare is a great program. Medicare advantage plans take all the coverage available on traditional Medicare and includes transportation, fitness programs, prescription drugs, hearing, dental and vision coverage,” says Culp. “In fact, many of these plans, including Cigna Medicare Advantage Plans, come at no additional premium.”

For more information, visit medicare.gov or cignamedicare.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Cigna.