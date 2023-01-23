Watch Now
Meet a new breed of beasts in Frost Science Museum's newest Exhibition

Posted at 5:20 PM, Jan 23, 2023
The Frost Science Museum in Miami has opened their newest exhibition called "Ultimate Dinosaurs: Meet a New Breed of Beasts" Our Inside South Florida Correspondent, Miriam Tapia gets a close look at the new exhibit.

"So you can literally see the skeleton of the real life moving monster here in this exhibition. So here, visitors get to learn about dinosaurs from the southern continents of South America, Africa and Madagascar," says Dr. Cary Woodruff, Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Frost Science Museum.

There are over 13 species of Dinosaurs in the exhibit. Guests can up close and personal to the Dinos through technology.

"There are actually numerous displays that are for virtual reality. So you can actually raise them and shine them on a skeleton, and you can actually see the artistic rendering of what these animals might have looked like when they were alive," says Dr. Woodruff.

For tickets and more information: visit Frostscience.org

