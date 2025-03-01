Meet Alaya Armbrister: The Six-Year-Old Track Star Taking Over the Sports World

When you ask a six-year-old what they want to be when they grow up, most might say a doctor, an astronaut, or maybe even a superhero. But for Alaya Armbrister, the answer is simple: "A star."

The truth is, she already is one.

As one of the fastest six-year-olds in America, Alaya has racked up two AU gold medals and been named Speed Capital MVP—achievements that have put her on the national radar for both her exceptional performance and vibrant personality.

Alaya has trained with some of the biggest names in track and field, including Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who even placed a medal around her neck. And if that wasn’t impressive enough, she’s been recognized by Jennifer Hudson, drawing the attention of hundreds of thousands of fans online.

So, where does her passion for speed come from? Alaya credits her parents, both former athletes, with inspiring her to lace up her sneakers and hit the track. Her father, DeAndre Armbrister, has been training her since she was just three years old. Now, track training has become a father-daughter tradition, with Alaya putting in five intense training sessions per week—a rigorous routine that has helped her amass an incredible 32 gold medals so far.

But Alaya isn’t just dominating the track—she’s also a multi-sport athlete, showing off her skills on the soccer field as well. No matter the sport, one thing is clear: this young star is just getting started.

So, what’s her advice for those looking to chase their dreams? "Keep going, don't stop, and don't give up."

Wise words from a six-year-old who is already proving that hard work, passion, and determination can take you far—no matter your age. Keep an eye on Alaya Armbrister as she blazes her way to greatness, one finish line at a time.