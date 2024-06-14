Meet Andrea Valentina: From Miss Grand Miami to Miss Grand Florida

We recently had the pleasure of welcoming Andrea Valentina to Inside South Florida. Andrea, who was Miss Grand Miami, has now ascended to the title of Miss Grand Florida. She shared her inspiring journey and the significance of representing Florida on a national stage.

Miss Grand Florida is part of a distinguished pageant system that includes Miss Universe, Miss Grand International, and Miss Supranational. Each pageant has its unique criteria, and Miss Grand International, in particular, emphasizes the four B’s: beauty, body, brains, and business. These qualities were crucial in Andrea's journey, as the competition looks for well-rounded individuals who excel in multiple areas, including community involvement and social media presence.

Andrea's unique combination of business acumen and genuine kindness set her apart in the competition. She holds a degree in business and has a driven mindset, but she also prioritizes being hands-on and involved in her community. Whether volunteering at soup kitchens or planting trees, her commitment to making a difference resonated with the judges.

Originally from Venezuela, Andrea moved to Texas before finding her home in Miami three years ago. The city’s diversity welcomed her, and she quickly felt a strong connection to the community. Representing Miami and now Florida is a significant honor for Andrea. She highlighted the importance of genuinely connecting with and representing the community, especially given the large Venezuelan population in Doral.

Andrea is now preparing for the next step in her journey: Miss Grand USA. After a brief break following her win as Miss Grand Florida, she is back to intense training. Representing the United States is a dream come true for Andrea, reflecting the diverse heritages and roots that make up the American dream.

To stay updated on Andrea's progress and follow her journey, you can find her on Instagram at @andreaxvalentina and the Miss Grand Florida account at @missgrandflorida.