Meet Athelar: Humane Society Highlights the Perfect Time to Adopt with Cozy Season Ahead

In this week's Pet of the Week segment, Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society introduced Athelar, an adorable 14-week-old kitten representing the many furry friends available for adoption. As the weather cools down and cozy season begins, now is the perfect time to bring a new companion home.

The Humane Society ensures that all pets are spayed or neutered before going to their forever homes. Each kitten, like Athelar, also comes with a microchip, preliminary vaccinations, testing for feline leukemia, 14 days of limited healthcare, and a bag of Purina One pet food—setting you up with everything you need for your new bundle of joy.

With Halloween around the corner, Cherie shared tips for pet owners who like to dress up their animals. She recommends taking photos but keeping the costume time short, as not all pets enjoy being dressed up. It's important to ensure pets are comfortable and can see clearly if they are wearing a costume, and always have a collar with an ID tag when taking pets out in busy areas.

Cherie also emphasized the importance of keeping cats indoors for a longer, healthier, and safer life, as outdoor dangers can significantly reduce their lifespan.

For those interested in adopting a pet this holiday season, visit humanebroward.com to fill out a pre-adoption application or stop by the Humane Society’s adoption center, which opens daily at 11 a.m. No appointment is necessary, so you can find your perfect furry companion anytime!