Meet Basil: Your Next Furry Family Member Awaits at the Humane Society of Broward County

Kaitlin Pechlin from the Humane Society of Broward County joined Inside South Florida to introduce Basil, a three-year-old dog eagerly awaiting her forever home.

Basil is a loving and well-mannered canine who was surrendered when her previous family could no longer manage the financial responsibilities of pet ownership. Described as the "perfect family dog," Basil gets along wonderfully with everyone—including kids, cats, and other dogs.

"If you're looking for the perfect addition to your family, I would highly suggest Basil," Kaitlin shared. Basil is accustomed to being part of the family dynamic, enjoying cuddles on the couch and snuggles in bed. "She will need to go to a family that allows her on the furniture because, as you can see, her previous family definitely allowed her on the couch and in the bed."

The Humane Society of Broward County is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and no appointment is necessary to meet Basil or any of her furry friends.

How to Get Started:



Visit their website athumanebroward.com to fill out a pre-adoption application.

Adoption fees vary depending on the age and type of animal—dogs, cats, guinea pigs, and more.

All adopted animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccinations before going home.

Basil is more than ready to join a loving home. "She's trying to run to someone's home right now," the host noted, highlighting her eagerness to find a new family.

If you're looking for a loyal companion who's great with children and other pets—and don't mind a snuggle buddy on the couch—Basil could be the perfect match for you.

Don't miss the chance to meet Basil and other wonderful animals looking for homes.



Location: Humane Society of Broward County

Humane Society of Broward County Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website:humanebroward.com

Consider opening your heart and home to Basil or another pet in need this holiday season. Your new best friend is waiting!