Meet Colita, Our Pet of the Week from the Humane Society of Broward County

Kaitlin Pechlin from the Humane Society of Broward County Joined Inside South Florida with another amazing pet that is up for adoption. Colita, a friendly and energetic two-year-old dog stopped by the studio looking for her forever home.

Colita was surrendered overnight at the shelter, so her backstory remains a mystery. Despite this, she is incredibly friendly and calm. Kaitlin shares, "She's happy to be out of the shelter for the day… and is already learning some bad habits like being on the furniture!"

Kaitlin provided an overview of the incredible work the Humane Society of Broward County does for the community and animals. They offer services ranging from spay/neuter programs to affordable vet services and vaccinations. Every animal that comes through the shelter is fixed, microchipped, and sent home with all preliminary vaccinations. "We're really helping to bring down the animal overpopulation in our community," Kaitlin emphasizes.

As part of the digital marketing team, Kaitlin works to get these pets' faces out there through various platforms. "The website is updated daily with our adoptions and all the information around adopting. Through social media, we share the animals' stories from the beginning to their happy ending," she said.

If someone is interested in adopting Colita or any other pet, Kaitlin outlines the process: "Head to the website and fill out the pre-adoption application. We're open seven days a week from 11 AM to 6 PM. You can walk in without an appointment and meet one of the amazing animals."

The Humane Society also offers behavior and obedience training. "Our trainers do incredible work with the animals," Kaitlin notes. The next training class is scheduled for early August, and more information can be found on their website.

Colita is looking for her forever home and is well-behaved and ready to bring joy to a new family. Kaitlin reiterates, "She’s ready to come sit on your couch."

For more information on adopting Colita or any other pet, visit humanebroward.com.