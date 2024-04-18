Meet Dream: The Humane Society's Adorable Pet of the Week

In a heartwarming segment of "Pet of the Week," Inside South Florida featured a special guest from the Humane Society of Broward County. Cherie Wachter, vice president of marketing of the shelter, introduced viewers to Dream, an adorable two-year-old canine companion eagerly awaiting her forever home.

Describing Dream as a 43-pound bundle of joy, Wachter highlighted her playful and affectionate nature. Despite her initial resemblance to a cat with her love for exploring, Dream is a true "lovebug" who craves attention and affection from her future family.

When asked about the ideal household for Dream, Wachter suggested a family with older children to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for both Dream and the kids. While Dream is friendly with other dogs and open to potential doggy siblings, families with feline friends may want to reconsider, as Dream has a tendency to chase after cats.

For viewers interested in adopting Dream, Wachter provided details on the adoption process. Prospective pet parents can visit the Humane Society of Broward County's website to fill out a pre-adoption application. Following completion, they can visit the shelter during operating hours, open daily at 11 AM, to meet Dream in person. Wachter emphasized the importance of involving the whole family in the decision-making process to ensure a perfect match.

Additionally, Wachter shared information about upcoming events hosted by the Humane Society, including a gala featuring exciting prize drawings. While the gala itself is sold out, individuals can still participate in the prize drawings, which include a stunning diamond necklace from JR Dunn Jewelers and a week-long stay in Atlantis.

As Dream eagerly explored her surroundings, Wachter expressed her hope that Dream would soon find her forever home, bringing joy and companionship to a lucky family.

For more information about Dream and upcoming events at the Humane Society of Broward County, interested individuals can visit humanebroward.com.