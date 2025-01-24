Meet Evie: A Sweetheart Looking for a Forever Home

Evie, a five-year-old lab mix, is stealing hearts at the Humane Society of Broward County! With her wagging tail and pint-sized energy, she’s ready to bring joy to any family. Though her past is unknown as she came from another shelter, her sweet demeanor shines through every interaction.

Evie is currently undergoing treatment for heartworm, which, as the shelter explains, is not contagious to humans or other pets. Thanks to the Humane Society, her treatment has already begun. While heartworm treatment requires keeping her calm for a few weeks, Evie’s affectionate nature and playful spirit make her a great candidate for anyone willing to help her through her recovery.

Not ready to adopt but still want to help? The VCA Walk for the Animals is the perfect way to show your support!

Event Details:

Date : Saturday, February 1

: Saturday, February 1 Location : Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park

: Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park Goal: Raise $518,000 for the Humane Society of Broward County

The walk is optional (just one mile), but the event offers much more. Enjoy music, vendors with great swag, and the opportunity to meet fellow animal lovers. Plus, raise $150 or more to earn the official walk T-shirt!

Whether you’re a first-time participant or a long-time supporter of this 35th annual fundraiser, you’ll witness the heartwarming sight of alumni pets—formerly in the shelter’s kennels—now thriving with their loving families and helping to raise funds for animals in need.

To register for the walk or learn more about the Humane Society, visit walk4theanimals.com orhumanebroward.com .

Evie and countless other animals are counting on your support—come be part of the love!