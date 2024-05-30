Meet Farley: Our Energetic Pet of the Week

It's time for our favorite feature segment, Pet of the Week! Joining Inside South Florida is Cherie Wachter, Vice President of Marketing at the Humane Society of Broward County, and she brought a very special guest – Farley!

Farley is a lively three-year-old bulldog mix, weighing in at 48 pounds. "He's very excited to be here, I would say. He's been exploring. He wants to hang out on the couch, but he really wants to go and check out this whole office building," she added, highlighting Farley's curious and energetic nature.

Farley is an active fellow who would thrive in an active family. Cherie mentioned, "If you have another dog at home, we can do a dog meet to make sure they get along.” Cherie did warn light sleepers that Farley might not be the ideal pet for them due to his heavy breathing and snoring.

Farley is a bulldog mix, and while bulldogs can sometimes be thought of as guard dogs, Cherie clarified, "Not him. He's going to want to smother you with kisses and jump all over you and get belly rubs."

Farley's past is somewhat of a mystery as he was transferred to the Humane Society from another facility. Despite his unknown history, Cherie shared, "We do know that since he's been at the shelter, he's active. The staff really love him. I think he is a staff favorite if they could have one because he's got energy and he wants to play. But he also loves belly rubs and he does calm down after he gets that energy out."

Adopting Farley or any other pet from the Humane Society is straightforward. If you’re interested in adopting Farley or any of the other pets, visit their website at humanebroward.com. “While you're there, do the pre-adoption application and then stop on by. We open every day at 11 o'clock," Cherie explained.