Meet Kate: The Adorable Pup Looking for a Forever Home at the Humane Society of Broward County

Inside South Florida had the pleasure of welcoming VP of Marketing Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County, who introduced us to a special furry friend named Kate.

Kate, a three-year-old mixed breed weighing 32 pounds, is full of love and sweetness. Although a bit nervous in front of the cameras, she showed her smart and attentive nature by responding to commands, especially when treats were involved. Kate seems to be potty trained and would be a perfect fit for homes with size restrictions due to her small stature.

Cherie shared that Kate came from another shelter, so her exact breed and background are unknown. Despite being a bit uneasy in the car, Kate is expected to adapt well to a loving family. However, potential adopters should be aware that Kate is heartworm positive. The Humane Society has already started her treatment, and while heartworm isn’t contagious to people or other animals, it requires attention and care. For the next eight weeks, Kate will need to take it easy, with no strenuous activities, to ensure her full recovery.

Adopting a pet from the Humane Society of Broward County is straightforward. Interested adopters can visit the website to fill out a pre-adoption application. The adoption kennels are open every day from 11 AM, and no appointment is needed. Cherie recommends bringing the whole family to ensure the new pet is a good fit for everyone.

For those concerned about adopting a dog with medical needs, Cherie assures that the Humane Society provides necessary treatments and support, making it easier for families to welcome pets like Kate into their homes.

Kate is just one of many animals at the Humane Society looking for a loving home. If you’re ready to provide a forever home for a pet in need, consider visiting the Humane Society of Broward County and meeting wonderful dogs like Kate.

For more information, visit humanebroward.com.