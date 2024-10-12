Meet Kendall, the Playful Pup Ready for Adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County

The Humane Society of Broward County is featuring Kendall, an 11-week-old puppy full of energy and ready to find her forever home. Cherie Wachter introduced Kendall on Inside South Florida, describing her as an active and affectionate pup who loves to explore. Weighing about 13 pounds, Kendall is still growing and would thrive in an energetic household with active family members or another playful dog.

The shelter has seen an increase in animals recently due to Hurricane Helene, as they took in 15 dogs from an outdoor shelter in Madison County. These pets, including Kendall, are now seeking loving families who can provide them with the care and attention they deserve.

Cherie also emphasized the importance of hurricane preparedness for pet owners. She recommended ensuring that pets have collars with updated ID tags, as well as microchips with current contact information. This can help families quickly reunite with their pets if they become separated during a storm.

For more information on adopting Kendall or any other pets, or to learn about the Humane Society’s services, visit humanebroward.com, where updates are posted throughout the day.