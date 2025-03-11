Meet Kiki: Your Next Couch Cuddle Companion!

On this Pet of the Week, we’re featuring an extra-special furry friend—Kiki! Joining us from the Humane Society of Broward County, Kaitlin Pechlin introduced us to this sweet and loving senior pup who’s looking for her forever home.

Kiki, an adorable 10-year-old, was surrendered after her elderly owner suffered an injury and could no longer care for her. Unfortunately, senior dogs are often overlooked at shelters, but they offer an unparalleled level of love and loyalty. Kiki is full of energy, loves to snuggle on the couch, and is ready to be your best friend!

Not everyone is in the position to adopt a pet right now, but there are many ways to get involved:



Adopt or Foster – Give a shelter pet a second chance!

– Give a shelter pet a second chance! Wishlist Contributions – Purchase essential supplies that benefit shelter animals.

– Purchase essential supplies that benefit shelter animals. Attend Fundraising Events – From fashion shows to golf tournaments, there are plenty of fun ways to support!

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a loving companion like Kiki, don’t wait! Head to the Humane Society of Broward County and give her the happy ending she deserves.

Visithumanebroward.com to learn more about Kiki and other adorable pets looking for homes.