Meet Miami's best YouTuber Funky Dineva

With over 360,000 subscribers and millions of views across all social media platforms, it is safe to say Miami's own Q Latham, also know around the world as Funky Dineva is a bona fide internet sensation. Recently named the best YouTuber by Miami New Times, he spoke with us about his rise to fame.

Latham says he was a boring corporate accountant and Funky Dineva was born by mistake. After filming a funny video that was too long to send to friends, he uploaded it on YouTube for his friends to watch, and the rest is history.

Along with his jokes, he also offers commentary on pop culture that sometimes stirs up his audience. He's okay with ruffling some feathers though. He says he never apologizes for the joke, because he knows his audience can find something they do enjoy in his videos, and that's why people come back.

He's also made the leap from digital to broadcast, being featured on VH1. He believes this was the natural trajectory of things since he's been working on expanding his content and learning about how to package things for television. It's always been one of his dreams to make it to TV, and now he's living it.

You can keep up with Q and enjoy all the Funky Dineva content and more on social media at @MsFunkyDineva

