Meet Penny: The Sweet Lab Mix Looking for Her Forever Home

It’s time for our favorite segment, Pet of the Week! Inside South Florida were joined by the lovely Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County, and the star of the show—Penny, an adorable three-year-old lab mix.

Penny, full of curiosity and nibbling on her leash, seems ready to explore the world. “She’s about three years old, possibly a lab mix,” Cherie shares. Penny was evacuated from a shelter in the Panhandle before Hurricane Helene hit, and she’s now looking for her forever home. “When she first arrived, she was very nervous, but she’s really come out of her shell. She’s an absolute sweetheart, and her coat feels like velvet,” Cherie adds.

Penny would be a great companion for a family with another dog, as she enjoys playtime and cuddles. “She loves belly rubs,” Cherie confirms.

The Humane Society of Broward County, where Penny is being cared for, plays a much larger role in the community beyond just sheltering animals. They assist with evacuations during hurricanes, offer a low-cost vaccine clinic, provide microchipping, and even have a pet boutique where all proceeds go back to supporting the shelter animals. “We have volunteer opportunities and an education department as well,” Cherie notes, emphasizing the breadth of services they provide.

If you’re interested in giving Penny a loving home or learning more about the Humane Society’s efforts, you can visit their website at humanebroward.com, where updates are posted throughout the day. Be sure to fill out a pre-adoption application and stop by to meet Penny in person!