Meet Silver, Our Adorable Pet of the Week Ready for a Forever Home!

Inside South Florida viewers, it’s time for our beloved Pet of the Week segment, and this week, we’re thrilled to introduce Silver—a playful, curious, and downright adorable puppy! Cherie Wachter from the Humane Society of Broward County brought Silver to the studio to share his charm and his story with us.

Silver is about 10 weeks old and expected to grow into a medium-to-large-sized dog, likely around 50 pounds. With his adorable spots, Cherie suspects he could be a cattle dog and lab mix, making him both intelligent and active—a perfect hiking buddy! Silver’s future family will need plenty of space in both their home and their heart for this lovable pup.

Adopting Silver or any pet from the Humane Society of Broward County includes an impressive package of perks. Each pet is spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and goes home with a bag of Purina pet food and two weeks of limited health care at VCA Animal Hospitals. Adopting a puppy like Silver costs $325, while adoption fees vary by age and type for other pets.

For families interested in bringing Silver or any other pet home, the adoption process is simple. Start by filling out a pre-adoption application athumanebroward.com and bring the whole family for a meet-and-greet. Pets bring unconditional love and companionship, so make sure you’re ready for the commitment and care they deserve.

To learn more about Silver or other pets looking for a forever home, head tohumanebroward.com. Silver can’t wait to find a family who will cherish him for life—could it be you?