Meet South Florida's favorite Aussie: Amelia De Vita

Posted at 5:28 PM, Jan 31, 2022
If you’re a classic rock fan you’ve definitely heard of Amelia De Vita. The Australian native has called South Florida her home and now her energetic voice is on our radios every day from 10 AM to 3 on Big 105.9. She chatted with us about life off the radio and some of her favorite things.

Like most teens, she enjoyed listening to alternative rock, but she decided the classic rock bands her dad was listening was a little bit cooler. Bands like AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, and Pink Floyd quickly became some of her favorites.

Not only did she enjoy listening to music, but she also grew up singing in a choir and was part of the Choir Olympics. Amelia is still part of a singing group today called "Treble in Paradise," an Accapella group. They have a blast doing singing telegrams for holidays.

Locals have embraced her as one of our own, and contrary to popular belief, she says everyone has been so welcoming and warm. She says the positive energy in South Florida helped her feel right at home.

Catch Amelia on the air and on Instagram at @AmeliaOnAir

