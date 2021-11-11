Meet the baker representing Florida on The Holiday Baking Championship

The Food Network has kicked off the holiday season with the return of the Holiday Baking Championship. Twelve of the best bakers in America are going head to head to be this season's top baker and win $25,000!! One of those fierce contestants, Shayla Richardson, is from right here in Florida and spoke with us about what it was like to go head to head with some of the country's greatest bakers.

She actually was invited on through an Instagram Message, and she thought it was a scam, but after her mom convinced her to reply, she headed to filming. Although she was nervous at first, Shayla loved competing and getting to bust out all her baking skills.

Shayla has been baking since she was a kid, and describes it as a "God-Given Talent." She's now taken that talent and turned it into her career, launching Chez Shay's Sweets right here in Florida. She bakes up her favorite macarons along with cakes, cookies, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

You can catch Shayla baking her way through the championship Mondays 8 pm on the Food Network!