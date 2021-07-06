Meet the Big Brother and Little Brother who are still together years later

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward creates mentoring relationships which can last a lifetime and change the course of the life of a Little for the better, forever. David Greenberger has been a committed Big Brother to three different Littles and a Board member for over twenty years. His relationship with his Little, who's not so little anymore, Adam has lasted 33 years, since the time they were matched in 1988 when Adam was only 8.

David is the youngest of four siblings in his own family. He always had someone to look up to and learn from, so he decided to be that person for someone else. After seeing a program featuring kids that needed Big Brothers, he reached out and got connected with Adam.

For Adam, David has been there for most of his life. The two have shared many milestones, and they even work together every day at David's company.

"We're more than big and little brother, we're family," says Adam.

There are over 500 littles on the waiting list right now at BBBS. Becoming a mentor can be life-changing, and it can make your family a little bigger.

"Just being able to see the impact that it has and watching them grow in their own roles, and the families they've created, it's very rewarding," says David.